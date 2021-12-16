The Elder Scrolls Online kicks off its holiday festivities with today’s New Life event

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

The winter season has landed in The Elder Scrolls Online as the New Life festival that was detailed earlier this week has now officially gone live today, December 16th, with plenty of gifts to find and an XP-boosting bottomless mug of mead. And honestly, who among us wouldn’t want that?

Just in case you missed the previous announcement, the game’s website once more outlines what awaits this year: an introductory quest to get the aforementioned XP mead mug, gift boxes full of treats for completing daily quests, and event tickets to gather up and spend at the Impresario’s shop for a whole backlog of 2021’s quarterly event goodies. It all runs between now and Tuesday, January 4th, so get out there and make with the merry-time monster murdering.

sources: Twitter, official site
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: