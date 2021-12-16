VR MMO Zenith shares a full beta test schedule and takes fans on a fly-through of a desert region

We already know that the beta test for the VR MMORPG Zenith is kicking off on Saturday, December 18th, but now we know just how long beta testing is going to run thanks to a new beta test schedule sent out on Twitter.

The tweet onfirms that the first beta will run until Wednesday, December 22nd. After that, a second beta test is set to run between January 13th and 17th, followed by a release sometime in early 2022 as originally forecast. As for this beta, there will apparently be 1,000 keys handed out.

In the meantime, developer RamenVR continues rolling out previews of the MMO, this time showing off a desert region in a new video. If you’ve seen one desert area, you’ve probably seen them all, but this time around you get to enjoy the player’s head movements on top of some first-person flying. If that doesn’t bring up any personal nausea concerns, you can take a flight in the video awaiting after the cut.



Beta 1 schedule and Beta 2 date announcement! Can't wait to see some of you in-game soon! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fAvMMKMzNe — Zenith MMO (@ZenithMMO) December 16, 2021