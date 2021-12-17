Betawatch: Noah’s Heart opens up beta testing next week

Do you remember Noah’s Heart? Probably not; the last we heard about it was that the game was going to be entering beta testing over the course of the summer, something that did not happen. But that beta testing is finally happening next week, from December 21st through the 27th, and there’s a whole trailer to watch too. If you want a reason to dodge your family over the holidays, there you go!
Other beta news is here and not dodging anything:
- Yep, it turns out Fractured is now being published by Gamigo. Not everyone is exactly hype about this fact, as you can see from the comments.
- If you hate to eat and drink and video games, Palia is confirming that it’ll merely be a nicety in the game when it’s playable.
- War of Dragnorox! Live events, no auction house, no player magic, something something hardcore, something something new game.
- Last but not least, Myth of Empires is going to court over its sudden yoinking from Steam. As we mentioned last week, this industry is weird.
In summary… I forgot what we were talking about. Let’s just head on down to the list of games currently in testing, hmm? There’s plenty to talk about there. Maybe there’s even something that’s skipped into a new test phase; then you could talk about that and let us know!
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Lost Ark: Closed beta
Mortal Online 2: Closed beta
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development reactivated but offline
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Alpha
