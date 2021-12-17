Elite Dangerous addresses issues with Horizons and Odyssey’s latest updates

In what continues to be true Elite: Dangerous fashion, the most recent updates applied to both Odyssey and Horizons didn’t arrive without some bugs in tow. Luckily, in another true Elite: Dangerous fashion, Frontier Developments put out a follow-up patch to address some of the more glaring bugs in question.

Fixes for both editions of ED include “significant” mass reductions for mutli-limpet controllers, a fix for an incorrect labeling of a class C operations multi-limpet controller, and fixes for the firegroup panel. On the Odyssey side of things, an issue with certain organics where genetic sampling was not working has also been addressed.

Frontier does admit that there are still some “outstanding issues” that won’t be resolved until after Christmas, including hostile ships not appearing correctly on radar and firegroups not matching what is outputted by a ship. “We will be looking to provide fixes to these for Update 10 which will be available in January 2022,” Frontier said this afternoon.