Mortal Online’s latest beta patch adds fishing and a swimming overhaul

Mortal Online 2 testers who need a break from all the killin’ and lootin’ can now add a new task to their to-do lists: fishin’. Yes, StarVault has added fishing into the game’s beta as of this week.

“Mortal Online 2’s latest patch has launched, hooking players with a fully fledged, deep fishing system in all seas and lakes, establishing fishing vendors in all cities, summoning a new dungeon boss and letting players add friends for the first time,” the studio says. The patch notes promise that rivers will be supported for fishing in a future update; the devs further expanded Morin Khur, tweaked lighting, overhauled swimming, allowed bows use in water, implemented climbing out of water, and fixed a truckton of bugs.

Launch is currently planned for January 25th; preorders are ongoing and grant access to the beta.