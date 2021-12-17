Star Citizen recaps its 2021 accomplishments, looks ahead to alpha 3.16

Chris Neal
2021 has been a ride for Star Citizen, and though there’s still a few weeks left to the month of December, the game’s newest Inside Star Citizen episode has decided to look back on the past year’s updates and events, from the Daymar Rally and community competitions to alpha releases and the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo’s vehicle reveals. The video goes line by line, marking some of the larger features of each month of 2021.

That, of course, brings us to the month of December and the upcoming release of alpha 3.16. The video notes that all of the update’s features will be released over the course of additional point patches like the game has been doing over the past few months. Even so, the video outlines features like a new Area 18 hospital, the rework of gravlev vehicles, the Jumptown 2.0 event, and the arrival of the Cutlass Steel troop transport ship, which is absolutely bristling with weapons on practically every side of its hull.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2021, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised almost $400M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
2
MothballShow

Never have so few delivered so little to so many.

Let’s hope we can double all of that nothing, along with the Epic-Tencent anticheat stuff for 2022!

7 minutes ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

Looking back at yearly accomplishments while looking forward to an…alpha.

Shouldn’t a game be…a game, before reminiscing? I feel like we’re breaking some sort of universal rule here.

11 minutes ago