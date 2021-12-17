Swords of Legends Online kicks off Shenzhou’s Winter Festival for everyone

Forget all that nonsense about the spirit of giving or togetherness, the real spirit of Christmas is hopping through a snow maze as a snowman. Yes, we say that about every single holiday event in MMO-land, but with Swords of Legends Online we really mean it, especially when you consider how hecking cozy those winter outfits in the header look. Sure, we don’t know why you’d wear a warm and cozy shawl and hood over a gauzy miniskirt, but maybe your legs are just warm from all that running as a snowman.

There’s more to do than just running around in a maze as a snowman, though. You can also fight people as snowmen in a 10v10 match in Huaixiu Village, or you can sort out who is the true king of roast chicken between two brothers. (This one does not involve being a snowman.) The event runs until January 6th, so you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy yourself with the holiday festivities.