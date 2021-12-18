Guild Wars 2 wants you to get prepared for End of Dragons

While the Guild Wars 2 team is getting ready to take a well-deserved holiday break, there’s a palpable excitement for what’s to come shortly in the new year. Hint, it’s End of Dragons. In fact, ArenaNet encourages players to use some holiday downtime to get their affairs in order before traveling to Cantha in February.

“The Seasons of the Dragons meta-achievement will always be available,” said the studio. “Complete the Living World Return meta-achievements whenever you like and earn an Ascended Weapon Chest, a Fragment of Prismatic Light, a 32-Slot Hero’s Trusty Backpack, the Returning Champion title, and a Prismatic Champion’s Regalia legendary amulet. When Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons arrives, you can redeem the Fragment of Prismatic Light for your choice of the new legendary precursor weapons.”

The studio promised that when it returns in January, it will reveal the final mastery line as well as the schedule of activities and livestreams heading toward the release of the expansion.