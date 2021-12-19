Bungie’s head of HR steps down and adds her own tale of abuse as more devs come forward about mistreatment

Destiny 2 developer Bungie was cast under an all too familiar spotlight in a report from IGN that detailed past instances of crunch, sexism, and various forms of bigotry, while also noting that the studio was attempting to correct course, firing various bad actors and instituting several initiatives. Part of that effort to improve the studio’s culture is coming from Bungie’s HR office as Gayle d’Hondt, Bungie’s head of HR and an employee with the company since 2007, announced her departure.

In an email sent to devs at Bungie, d’Hondt said that the HR department needs to be “largely comprised of people new to Bungie” in order for the department to “be trusted to be [employee] advocates – not labeled as ‘enablers’ or seen as company resources who provide bad actors with safe harbor.” d’Hondt’s letter also revealed that she herself had been the victim of abuse from “a man, an executive, and someone I thought was my friend at Bungie – which resulted in Bungie firing him.”



Bungie’s weekly newsletter opened up with another solemn acknowledgment of the revelations shared in the original report, and further stated that since the story broke, additional employees have come forth with their own accounts of abuse while at the studio. The post resolves to investigate all future incidents if they come to light, while once again stating the company’s intention to continue improving.

“As we celebrate 30 years of creating worlds that inspire friendship, it is also important to recognize and own our mistakes. Any good we’ve done can’t be leveraged to explain away or justify the people who were hurt by inaction. We will learn from our past, not brush it aside – we have to do and be better.”

Meanwhile, Destiny 2’s holiday festival The Dawning is underway, bringing winter season quests and rewards like new weapons, Sparrows, and spaceships among other things. The event runs from now to January 4th.