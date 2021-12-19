The MOP Up: Fiesta Online adds new servers

Anime MMO Fiesta Online’s heart grew two sizes bigger this past week thanks to the addition of a pair of servers — one for Germany and one for North America. The German one is Khazul and the NA one is Cyral.

The title hinted at more fun to come: “New adventures await the adventurous new adventurers in the coming days! Can they complete as many quests as possible and become a Questmaster? Or reach the next level goal faster than their competitors? And how to achieve these mysterious item drops?”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Overwatch 2 is here! No, wait, that’s the Art of Overwatch Vol 2. Still, it’s pretty!

Craftopia announced its latest patch: “This brings you the new weapon type Katana which you can perform Detect action to negate enemies’ attacks while you attack them.”

Final Fantasy XIV changed its EULA to deny YouTubers the ability to use game music in their videos.

Final Fantasy XI interviewed SaGa director Akitoshi Kawazu about his games and MMOs in general.

Fansite MMO Folklorist is selling a history of Star Wars Galaxies.

GTA Online promises that you’ll get fewer text messages (in game, we mean) and made a slew of other quality-of-life changes — including reduced daily maintenance fees.

PUBG: New State crossed the 45 million download mark and opened up a second Survivor Pass reward track in addition to a minibus and sports car.

Regular Lineage II is hosting a Rim Kamaloka event through January 12th featuring a special event dungeon that only lasts for 10 minutes at a time.

Government programs! Taxation! Political systems! This is only scratching the surface of fun that is Prosperous Universe.

Ultima Online’s holiday newsletter looked forward to the game’s 25th anniversary and a possible party with the dev team.

KurtzPel has a new ranged slayer class for you to try out:

SMITE’s final 2021 update added the god Titan of the Cosmos to the roster:

Rogue Company added cybernetic assassin Umbra:

Conan Exiles chatted with its devs about a recent in-game event:

Nexon is testing DNF DUEL on PlayStation this moth:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line