Champions Online hands out freeform slots, runs XP event for the holidays

If you’re looking to give your superhero a present this season, how about a few extra levels? Champions Online is making this easier than normal, thanks to a double XP event that’s running from now through December 23rd.

But Cryptic’s not done giving out gifts! The studio also announced that it’s handing out a freeform slot per account to allow players to craft the superhero of their dreams. You will need to log in to grab this by the end of the year, however.

“We know the world is dark right now, and we want to say thank you to you for choosing to visit Millennium City as an escape,” the studio said. “With that in mind, you can find a Freeform Slot for your account in game right now…absolutely free! Build a new character, or respec an old one, to have the powers you want!”