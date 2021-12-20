Diablo IV talks itemization, customization, and visual effects in latest dev blog

Soooo the last time we got a Diablo IV quarterly update, it was before the massive newsbomb that Diablo IV, along with Overwatch 2, was being delayed in the wake of Blizzard’s ongoing scandal, which saw Diablo IV’s game director ousted back in August. The news went over poorly with investors, along with anyone else who’s been watching the company’s pipeline for the last few years.

Nevertheless, the remaining team is apparently pushing onward and in fact doesn’t even acknowledge the delay and the storm cloud hanging over the company’s head in its deep-dive into itemization and VFX.

The itemization section explains that skill rank affices are returning in this MMO entry in the franchise, that legendary powers will appear on multiple item slots, that there will be a “stronger emphasis on character power that is earned by all the little decisions you make while leveling up and exploring the world of Sanctuary” instead of just gear, and that the game will put a heavy emphasis on build customization. The VFX section, on the other hand, talks up physically based rendering and ways to “support the core pillars of gameplay,” which are “deep hero customization, itemization, and combat readability.”