Lost Ark KR offers a video preview of the ink brush-wielding Artist class

They say that art is pain, but no more is that clear than in the Korean version of Lost Ark, which offered a video preview of a new class known as the Artist, a very tiny little girl with a very big ink brush that unleashes some pretty (and devastating looking) attacks.

As the name suggests, the Artist class uses the power of ink art to attack foes, with big swiping attacks of the brush, blasts and pools of ink, and the ability to summon inky paintings of creatures like tigers, cranes, and a massive koi fish to attack foes. It also appears that the Artist has some form of support abilities in its toolkit, as one portion of the video features a party fighting a boss where the class lays down a path that makes party members move faster and puts down what appear to be some forms of shields or buffs.

The class itself is due to arrive to the Korean version of the ARPG on Wednesday, January 12th. The western version of the game, meanwhile, is set to launch on Friday, February 11th.