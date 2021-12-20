MapleStory adds ‘an absolute unit’ of a boss, MapleStory M brings the Pathfinder class online

Are you ready to fight the biggest, chonkiest, most angelic of slimes? Prepare for the voluminous and luminous majesty of the Guardian Angel Slime boss in MapleStory, which is the headlining feature of the game’s newest update, An Absolute Unit. Yes, that’s what the update is called. And that’s just what that boss is, as you can see from the header image.

“Crowned as the leader of the Slimes, Guardian Angel Slime is a force to be reckoned with. […] This cute and powerful slime is available today to characters Lv. 210+ who completed the Fifth Job Advancement!”

Players of the appropriate level can start their fight against this bulky lad by getting an invitation when venturing into Ramuramu. The update has also brought on new Maple LIVE events, the second portion of the Tera Burning Plus event, and the continuation of the Burning World. Lastly, MapleStory is now among the catalogue of games on GeForce NOW.

The PC version of the game isn’t the only thing getting some new content, as the mobile MMO MapleStory M is also getting some new stuff in the form of the bow-wielding Pathfinder class, along with a new level cap of 250, the addition of the Dreaming City Lachelein area, and a new boss fight against Arkarium.



sources: press releases