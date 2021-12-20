TERA Console’s latest patch adds new dungeons, a new enchantment level, and treasure maps

Whether you want to plunder loot from a dungeon or plunder loot from a treasure map, the newest update to TERA Console has got your number. The update brings three new dungeons to the game, with two of them featuring a Nightmare difficulty, along with the opportunity to find treasure maps in all of the game’s opened dungeons that lead to crates full of goodies including diamonds, dyad niveot structures, and stigma shards.

The newest patch also adds a ninth enchantment level for certain types of gear. Naturally, this new level requires new materials, which can be found in the new Rampaging RK-9 Kennel dungeon as well as the hard mode Ruinous Manor and regular Corrupted Skynest dungeons. The patch further brings the latest battle pass, kicks off several events, and makes a couple of directed fixes to items and the Ninja class. All of the specifics are written out in the patch notes.