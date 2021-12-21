Gamers, along with everyone else, are apparently avoiding Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon NFTs

If this blossoming world of cryptocurrency and NFTs is making you long for a simpler and less stupid era of gaming history, you’re not alone. Ubisoft is discovering that players aren’t really champing at the bit to jump on board with its brand-new non-fungible tokens.

Kotaku reports that the Ubisoft Quartz program is absolutely struggling, particularly as players aren’t buying into the Ghost Recon NFTs the way that the studio had hoped. Even though there is an abundance of supply of Ubisoft’s oh-so-precious digital items, relatively few Ghost Recon Breakpoint players are jumping on board with this concept — and you have to be a player to buy into it, which means that NFT fans would have to play the game to participate.

Unfortunately, the disappointing sales are probably not enough to stop Ubisoft from selling the rest of its soul. Last Friday, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that “these NFTs are just the beginning,” reasoning that microtransactions had a rocky start as well.