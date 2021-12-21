Star Citizen players come together to create a heartwarming Luminalia holiday video

From the outside looking in, one could perhaps assume Star Citizen’s Luminalia holiday is about Chris Roberts coming down your chimney, eating your wallet, and then leaving a JPEG of a cookie. A community-built machinima video would like to put that assumption to rest, as it tells a Christmastime story from the game’s universe.

The video, called Lights, starts with a couple about to celebrate the holiday when one of the pair has to leave for a work call. Later in the night, several of her friends arrive to her place of work, along with her beloved, to throw an impromptu holiday party on the deck of a ship.

The video features the efforts of nine different Star Citizen orgs, and while the message of the video is one that’s been often seen, it’s still a cute little bit of machinima work. The end of the video even offers a peek behind the scenes at the coordination needed to make it come to life. Get your warm holiday fuzzies in the video after the cut.

