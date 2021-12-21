Star Citizen players come together to create a heartwarming Luminalia holiday video

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

From the outside looking in, one could perhaps assume Star Citizen’s Luminalia holiday is about Chris Roberts coming down your chimney, eating your wallet, and then leaving a JPEG of a cookie. A community-built machinima video would like to put that assumption to rest, as it tells a Christmastime story from the game’s universe.

The video, called Lights, starts with a couple about to celebrate the holiday when one of the pair has to leave for a work call. Later in the night, several of her friends arrive to her place of work, along with her beloved, to throw an impromptu holiday party on the deck of a ship.

The video features the efforts of nine different Star Citizen orgs, and while the message of the video is one that’s been often seen, it’s still a cute little bit of machinima work. The end of the video even offers a peek behind the scenes at the coordination needed to make it come to life. Get your warm holiday fuzzies in the video after the cut.

source: YouTube via Twitter
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2021, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised almost $400M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
