Black Desert’s patch today ‘rebooted’ every single class in the game

The promised class overhaul update has arrived in Black Desert’s western PC version as of today. Reboots have come to literally every single one of the game’s classes, in addition to revamps for everyone’s movement, attack, and casting speed, so whatever you play, you’re going to want to thumb through the specifics before you charge on in to play and beclown yourself in combat because these patch notes are over 41,000 words long and you’ll forgive me if I’m not going to include them all right here. Bonus, many of the revamps include new faces and hair, so this isn’t just about weapons and skills.

Of course, there’s plenty more live today for BDO fans, including the fresh Winter Season server and pass, challenges for returnees, the Black Spirit’s Adventure minigame, sales, and a total of 14 separate entries on the game’s announcements page as of today. There’s also a teaser for the snowy Mountain of Eternal Winter.