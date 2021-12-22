MMO Year in Review: At least it wasn’t 2020? (January 2021)

December’s many article roundups and awards always remind us that it’s hard to remember what happened last month, let alone what happened way back at the beginning. So! As we did in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 (yes we’re still going!), let’s poke back through our MMO coverage, one month a day for the next 12 days, to hit the highlights and frame our upcoming journey through 2022.

January 2021 was a month when we were all looking forward to nothing more than not being stuck in 2020 anymore, but alas, real-world events made clear that 2021 was destined to be bad in fresh new ways. In the MMO world, it was dystopian indeed, as we suffered the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 being sued from every angle and Gamestonk dominating headlines. RuneScape was also embroiled in a new legal drama, while Gamigo’s parent company bought up KingsIsle. And just to rub salt in the wound, the Jane Austen MMO sunsetted.

