New World addresses engagement, merges, faction swaps, and copyright strikes ahead of today’s patch

Amazon sent ’round a New World state-of-the-game missive last night, recapping its development over the fall since its launch, admitting to mistakes, addressing merges, and even enthusing about the game’s playerbase.
“We’re pleased with the player engagement we’re seeing, showing hours of entertainment for the average player per session. We’re excited to keep introducing new content to the New World community to continue that value. With our Winter Convergence event underway, we’re excited about celebrating the holidays with you, Aeternum-style. We’ve heard you loud and clear about more mid-game and directed content, and more end-game activities while keeping bugs at a minimum. Over the next few months, we’ll be focusing on a new end-game feature that will include new rewards, we’ll spend an entire release on fine tuning balance. More quests for the mid game are on the way, as well as a steady pace of new features and fine-tuning for existing ones. We’re going to continue working as hard as we can to make New World a game you’ll keep coming back to for years to come. Sometimes we will make mistakes, but we’ll always remain committed to listening to the community and improving the game.”
In the forums, the studio has further addressed the post-merge game, telling players that it will be resetting faction choices to allow everyone to choose again on new servers, though of course you can’t change to the “winning” side. “We plan to reassess and address all struggling servers in early 2022,” the studio notes. “We’ll continue taking feedback on these server merges and are currently planning to release a second round of transfer tokens in early 2022.”
In other New World news, remember all the hubbub about the YouTuber who claimed he’d received a copyright strike over a video he’d uploaded to help report a bug? Amazon posted that it’s working with the YouTuber to resolve it; according to the studio, the strike was meant to target a goldselling ad YouTube had placed on the video, not the video itself. “By mistake, the video was reported instead, we have since removed the strike and the video is live again,” the team says.
Patch notes for today’s update are now live as well, though it’s a shortie.
Downtime will be held today, 12/21 at 11 PM PT [2 AM ET/ 8 AM CET] and will last 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/QCjA7lGn5h
— New World (@playnewworld) December 22, 2021
Such a shame to see the mismanagement of this IP. I really had high hopes, but maybe I’m not the target audience. The flip flopping from PvP centric to PvE/PvP hybrid did not land well for me. The typical complaints ring true, lackluster PvE content where availalbe, copy pasta quests, limited number of quests.
However despite all that, I could have stuck it out. In my case I server transferred to my “friends” server, only to be followed by a group of bad actors that caused the populace on said server to crater. When I reached out to support looking for help I was told asked flatly “where you able to transfer?” by support, and the answer of course was yes. However they failed to stick to their word, when they said “join any server, you can join your friends later”. I was never able to play with my group of friends, and won’t be able to EVER unless I reroll. I don’t like playing MMO’s alone, and asking me to throw away 200 hours of my play time to get to the end result you promised me was enough for me to walk away.
Good luck AGS, maybe I’ll give your next game a go…
I lost interests when they moved the goal posts on end-game activities. Specifically where they made once-soloable content now require not just a group, but a raid pretty much. A few of the more hard-core in my guild were able to get their 580 weapon quests done solo and with small 2-3 person groups. Then they released the patch where they upped the difficulty on all the end-game elite areas (with no mention of this in the patch notes, mind you).
I will say it was quite amusing when our guild leader basically said “Ho ho ho, let me show you newbs how I did all that solo. I’ll be right there.” , and when he showed up he got curb stomped even with his fancy 580 weapons. That was a gift that kept on giving for a while. Still brings a smile to my face.
Anyway, I don’t have a ton of time to game these days, and once I saw they put that stuff into the realm of the raid group stuff I realized I had advanced as far as I was going to in New World and moved on.
Watched my wife play last night (she has a few friends she enjoys spending time with in game). They are all max level, and proceeded to run with upwards of 50+ other people, in a line/train, through a zone looting chest, running past aggro range of most creatures.
It was a spectacle to behold when I looked over at her screen. Id almost said “whoa, are those all bots” because the behavior of everyone, following the same exact path, all in a giant 50+ line, doing the same thing, not really even engaging in any gameplay (other than looting chests) was just mind blowing.