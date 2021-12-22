Shroud of the Avatar adds tameable lions and tigers and delicious wyvern eggs in Release 97

If you’re hungry for an egg dish in Shroud of the Avatar, why not treat yourself to one of the rarest eggs out there? Because in Release 97 you can now find wyvern eggs and use them as food or decor. Flex on your friends as you feed them a wyvern egg salad or use it as a decoration in your personal space. The wyvern egg will have future uses in a later update, but for now it is either window dressing or dinner.

The latest patch also introduces lions, lionesses, and tigers to various parts of the game, all of which can be tamed. There are also a number of updates to existing content including updates to the Manor of Mystery, UI improvements, changes to certain skills, the ability to fish at Castle Atos, and a variety of tweaks to several instances. It’s another mishmash of items outlined in the patch notes.

Longtime MOP readers will know that Shroud of the Avatar is a controversial game in the MMO space. Kickstarted in 2013, the game and its original studio have been criticized for cutting promised features, crowdfunding excessively, delaying Kickstarter rewards, obfuscating its corporate leadership and office status, and neglecting SEC filings legally required by the game’s equity crowdfunding. In 2019, Richard Garriott’s company Portalarium sold off SOTA to its lead dev and all but exited the game. Press inquires have repeatedly been met with stonewalling and insults, and equity crowdfund investors were seemingly abandoned without notice, but the game does still have players and is still being developed, as we continue to cover.
Hirku Two

No bears? Oh, my!

4 minutes ago