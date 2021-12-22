Star Citizen’s alpha 3.16 brings back Jumptown as a dynamic event, adds new bounties and a new ship

The time has come for players of Star Citizen to come back to Jumptown for some hard-won contraband. Alpha 3.16, aka Return to Jumptown, is going live today at around 1:00 p.m. EST, and it’s bringing back the Jumptown drug lab as a new dynamic event known as Jumptown 2.0.

While the dynamic event is the highlight of this new alpha build, 3.16 is also introducing the reworked mechanics to gravlev vehicles; new bounties that will require players to look for bounty heads above caves, in outposts, or even in the atmosphere of planets; a new hospital in Area 18; and the newly added Drake Cutlass Steel, a heavily armed troop transport that was recently previewed.

Alpha 3.16 will continue to see content past today’s release, starting off with a later patch at the tail end of January that will introduce derelict “puzzles” that will demand players navigate traps like trip mines to find valuable loot. For now, there’s some new things to do in the game that has once more won our 2021 Worst Business Model Award.



source: press release