Grab a Fiesta Online Amatheon Corruption pack to celebrate the holidays

Gamigo's adorable MMO Fiesta Online is in the middle of its winter celebration, and in honor of the season, the studio has granted Massively OP keys for a voucher that unlocks a range of items, including Amatheons Corrupted Mask, Crixus Amatheon Mask, the Shadow Fox, the Red Summer Robe, and the Midnight Robe. Click the Mo button below (and prove you're not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









998 keys left!

Here’s how to redeem your code:

1) Log in to the Fiesta Online website (this is a tracking link, not an affiliate link; we don’t make money from this) and navigate to the account page if you’re not redirected automatically;

2) Click on “voucher” in the account options panel;

3) Enter your code and click on “redeem voucher”;

4) Items should show up in your premium inventory in-game (use the “i” hotkey to access) after a few minutes.

Keys are valid for both current and new players in the Americas and Europe, excluding Russia and Turkey; keys expire at the end of April, 2022.

Time to take a dip in the snow! 🌨 Enjoy building a snowman with your friends or taking a race in a hill! ☃ Grab your winter gear and don’t freeze! 🥶 Do you have a winter look? Show us 👇#StaySafe and warm while playing Fiesta Online#gaming #MMO pic.twitter.com/XI1h6YHSkl — Fiesta Online (@FiestaGame) December 14, 2021

Good luck and have fun!