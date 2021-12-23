MMO Year in Review: The first and only BlizzConline (February 2021)

It’s weird to look back at February 2021 and remember those halcyon days before the great Blizzard collapse of mid-year, but roundabout the time Blizzard was running its first (and ultimately its last) “BlizzConline” event digitally because of COVID-19, the big news was how the company managed to leak its own press site publicly early and spoil its whole show – including the reveal of WoW Classic The Burning Crusade. Even so, WoW Classic’s next big thing was gladly received.

Meanwhile, February was also the month of the Gamigo gamepocalypse. But take heart; it gets worse!

Read on for the whole recap from February of this past year.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF FEBRUARY 2021

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF FEBRUARY 2021

