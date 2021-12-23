Old School RuneScape seeks player input regarding requirements to equip various weapons

As we know by now, Old School RuneScape likes to do things via player committee, asking players to fill out polls or put in their thoughts on proposed changes to the MMORPG. So it goes with the game’s next proposal, which is seeking to address some confusion regarding where a variety of weapons fall in terms of power.

The overall idea is to raise some of the requirements needed to equip weapons like the Dragon Hunter crossbow or the Scythe of Vitur. Jagex believes there are two options with regards to these weapon balancing plans: Either the requirement raises go into effect, or the listed weapons would get two sets of requirements to accommodate accounts that would otherwise be negatively affected by the proposed requirement changes. As ever, the devs await player thoughts on their usual channels.



