Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis dresses up for Christmas and kicks off its new world trial

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Halpha, especially in Central City as Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has put up the Christmas decorations all around the central hub in the latest patch. The game’s latest AC Scratch Ticket also feels the holiday spirit with fluffy coats, a bikini (huh?), and a candelabra that you can have floating in front of your character’s chest (huh??).

In terms of content, the patch has also opened up the game’s first world trial, the Stellar Grace Recovery Operation, which readers will recall was first announced as part of NGS’ Sandstorm Requiem update. The event runs over the course of three rounds, with each round lasting two days. Those who are curious about release timing can check the patch notes for more, while the devs have also put out a manual to help players get briefed on what to do.



It's the most wonderful time of the year! 🎄💫✨

Get wrapped up in holiday cheer with the newest AC Scratch 'Frozen World', available in #PSO2NGS now! 🍰 🔗: https://t.co/BIMNCq9DxM pic.twitter.com/gYBRKKBnEV — Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Global (@play_pso2) December 23, 2021