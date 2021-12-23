Toram Online jumps from mobile to Steam

If you’ve scouted around for MMORPGs on mobile devices, chances are you’ve at least seen Toram Online pop up once or twice. This fantasy MMO has been feeding players’ cravings for on-the-go adventures since 2015. Now, however, the free-to-play title’s gone full cross-platform with a debut on Steam.

“Toram Online, the popular smartphone game, is now available on Steam,” Asobimo announced. “Enjoy Toram Online on your big computer screen without having to worry about your data usage or battery!”

As part of the December 20th PC launch, Toram Online is giving away a gift pack to anyone who logs in from now through the end of January 2022.