MMO Week in Review: Daybreak’s Magic (The Gathering), PWE’s new owner

The week before Christmas certainly didn’t slow down in MMO land: PWE and Cryptic got bought out by Embracer and slotted under Gearbox along with all its MMOs, Daybreak picked up publishing rights on Magic: The Gathering Online, Legends of Aria got bought out by an NFT metaverse company, and Book of Travels saw serious layoffs.

Meanwhile, we’ve kicked off our Year in Review posts and our Golden Yachtie awards, as well as continued our serious awards with MMO Studio of the Year, Best MMO Trend, Most Improved MMO, Best Classic MMO, Story of the Year, Best MMO Housing, Not-So-Massively GOTY,

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre's latest news and Massively OP's best content in our MMO Week in Review!
