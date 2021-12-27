Harry Potter MMO ‘almost happened’ before EA scrapped it

There’s a whole raft of “could’ve been” MMORPG projects that litter the past couple of decades, titles that went through some development but ultimately were not pushed live. One of these that could’ve had a significant impact on the community was Harry Potter Online, a project that Electronic Arts worked on in the early 2000s.
This past week, then-Director of Product Marketing Kim Salzer confirmed that the game had been made to the point of a beta test before EA pulled the plug.
“It almost happened but EA cancelled it,” Salzer said. “They did the research and even a beta version of the game, but didn’t think Harry Potter was going to be around more than a few years.”
She said that there was even an offline component planned where EA would have mailed prizes and award ribbons to players for certain accomplishments.
Seems more suitable to a single player adventure than an mmo. The college isnt that big. Maybe if it was entirely instanced.
I’m over anything JKR-related at this point, so I’m fine with this not lining her pockets more, but that aside…
I’m not sure that the things people like about Harry Potter would translate particularly well into MMO form. It’s so much of a school story and so centered on a specific protagonist. I think this particular franchise leads itself more to single player games.
Are they living in the same world as us? HP fans knew that it was a big thing and it only get larger with ever new book.
But it’s EA, i’m glad they didn’t do it.