MMO Year in Review: Blackwood, New Genesis, and Burning Crusade (June 2021)

June was a packed month for MMOs as the summer deluge of releases was just getting started. We were treated to the launch of Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood chapter, mobile releases for Albion Online and RuneScape, and Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. Plus we got our hands on Elite Dangerous’ Odyssey and witnessed the shaky launch of World of Warcraft’s Chains of Domination, which didn’t quite recreate the mood of WoW Classic’s earlier Burning Crusade launch.

Meanwhile, we got a nasty round of news at the end of the month, as PWE and Cryptic revealed they were giving up on Magic Legends before it even made it out of beta, laying off a large chunk of the team.

Read on for the whole recap from June of this past year.

