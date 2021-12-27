The Daily Grind: Would you pay to group in an MMORPG?

MMO blogger Belghast tweeted something just before the holiday that grabbed my attention. Apparently, at least on his New World server, players are demanding fees of healers and tanks for the privilege of joining their dungeon groups. And getting it, presumably. It all speaks to an MMO grouping situation that is waaaaay out of control as well as out of whack with reality.

“This is what happens when you make a dungeon run require a key… that itself requires several hours worth of farming materials and 150+ stonecutting skill in order to craft… that is also bind on pickup,” Bel lamented, rightly, in my estimation, referring to the whole situation as “degeneracy,” which is exactly the correct word.

I’m all for the free market and all, but I know stupid when I see it. To me, this type of situation becoming common and accepted in an online game isn’t just a signal that the designers have bungled the game’s grouping and incentive and keying systems – something we’ve seen in multiple MMOs whose communities devolve into paid boosting behavior – but a clear sign to get the heck out of the game. Fortunately, I’d already done that.

Would you pay to group in an MMORPG?

Reader
Kickstarter Donor
squid

This will all be resolved when AGS adds dungeon tuning orbs to the cash shop.

8 minutes ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

So.

Two things:

1- They would have to pay me to group, considering i’m extremely antisocial.

2- It’s honestly idiotic to demand healers and tanks to pay anything to group, considering that they’re both in-demand all the time, AND they’re the least capable roles to farm currency in a reasonable time. This is the reason why in WoW classic, most of the dungeon groups and item reserves are done by main tanks: Because they can’t farm and rely on fast dungeon runs to get their wallets running. Respec costs are prohibitive.

So, no. I wouldn’t. I consider most MMO group experiences to be overrated at best, and i sure as hell am not part of the crowd that thinks that all group experiences are great and something to be cherished because “it builds a world”. Not for me, mate.

And of course it’s a New World problem. Why wouldn’t it be?

25 minutes ago
Reader
styopa

Dammit you beat me to post your point #1.

20 minutes ago