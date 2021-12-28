Survival sandbox Fractured Veil offers a roundup of 2021 development updates

It’s been an incredibly busy year for Fractured Veil, the self-described “open-world online survival game” set in a zombie infested version of Hawaii, and if you haven’t been following along with the game’s Kickstarter updates, then developer Paddle Creek Games has put together a handy-dandy end-of-year development roundup to flip through.

The post summarizes a whole slew of updates and in-development features for the title that have been worked on through 2021, including various vendors and buildings, crafting benches, new mutants, a number of coconut weapons, construction improvements, dungeon design work, and updates to totems that bring offline shielding to player structures among other things. These updates are on top of the reported additional five years of development that the game underwent before its reveal this past February.

The post additionally offers a thank-you to backers of the game’s Kickstarter, and while the game’s first alpha wave kicked off already, the post promises that three more testing invite waves will take place in 2022.

