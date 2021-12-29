Genshin Impact celebrates the real-life Alps with a web event and promotions at an Alpine ski resort

Is it weird to celebrate a mountain? Genshin Impact developer miHoYo didn’t bother to stop and ask itself that question and instead is commemorating the real-world Alps via web events and some promotional materials spread across a European Alpine ski resort. The Alps are the inspiration for the game’s Dragonspine region, you see, which has been in the game for a year now and apparently is the reason for this collaboration between a multiplayer RPG and a mountain range.

Players of Genshin Impact can join in the Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars web event, lighting up teleport waypoints in the Alps to claim various rewards and a customized photo card featuring the snowy peak and their favorite character. Players can also have written wishes sent to a Tree of Wishes atop the Alps, and if one million players participate, a special Alps Waypoint Lighting Ceremony will be broadcast to global audiences in mid-January on Twitch, YouTube, and VK.

In addition to the webpage event, the Val Thorens ski resort in the Alps is dressed up in Genshin Impact finery, with characters from the game being found across several of the resort’s trails and ads for the game and the event lining barriers and ski lifts at the resort. It’s a unique bit of transmedia synergy, to say the least.



source: press release