MMO Year in Review: Bless redux (August 2021)

The Bless franchise had yet another go at the western gaming market this month as Neowiz and Round8 formally launched Bless Unleashed for PC players on Steam, where it actually performed pretty well, particularly for a port of a console game based on a flopped MMORPG. We also got a look at some of Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons elites as the game celebrated 16M users, plus New World saw another delay and we gave Elyon a spin.

Meanwhile, the Blizzard scandal saw multiple big news blasts every week as MAUs fell, offenders were fired, J Allen Brack was ousted, and former employees spoke out; the upheaval continued to result in positive changes for World of Warcraft and Overwatch.

Read on for the whole recap from August of this past year.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF AUGUST 2021

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF AUGUST 2021

ALL 2021 YEAR-IN-REVIEW POSTS SO FAR