New World continues to work on regional transfers, makes Steam’s top-selling list

Months after New World’s launch, Amazon is still struggling to solve the issue of cross-region server transfers. The studio’s been talking about it for a while now, saying back in November that the issue was “difficult to solve and will take time.” Earlier in December, Amazon said that it was looking into both a cruder short-term and a more elegant long-term answer to this.

It looks like Amazon might be getting closer to a solution, although it’s certainly not going to be before the new year. “Our team is actively working on getting the region transfer situation solved,” said the game’s community manager. “I can assure that when we have more information on the situation we will certainly be sharing it.”

Meanwhile, New World popped up on Steam’s top selling games list of 2021. The title made the coveted “platinum” category for its gross revenue, although specific sales numbers were not shared.

New World is currently on sale at 25% off through January 5th on Steam.