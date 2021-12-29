Profane shares some lore, character creation updates, a bird design, and an end-of-year wrap-up

The full-loot PvP sandbox of Profane continues to use its Twitter account as a sounding board for its variety of updates and concept previews, and since it’s been some time since we’ve checked in, allow us to look back at the latest series of tweet threads the account has kicked out.

We first begin with a bit of lore, which describes someone’s unfortunate encounter with a necromantic cult. Spoiler alert: It doesn’t end particularly well.

Next we have a character creation screen update, showcasing a current build of the UI in question, though the thread notes that additional adjustments are in the works and that followers should not get “too attached” to the preview.

Birds! Specifically, a very colorful flamingo-like creature that players could run in to while in the game’s alpha. Meet it. Wonder at it.

Finally, the devs have taken stock of their 2021 progress, and while the thread admits the devs at Insane Studio weren’t able to meet all of their plans – particularly related to testing timing – the team is “ confident the decisions we’ve made are the right ones on the long-term, for the success of our game. “

The final post further offered a year-in-review video that collects all of the devs’ work to this point, which can be viewed below.