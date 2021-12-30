MMO Year in Review: Old genre, New World (September 2021)

New World stole the fall season: It’s the biggest launch the MMORPG has seen in several years, so it only made sense that people lost their minds over it and stuffed themselves into overloaded queues, though of course the real drama didn’t get underway until October.

Meanwhile, Lost Ark and Elyon saw delays, Crowfall was hit with layoffs and confirmed a second game in the works, Raph Koster announced he’s building an MMORPG and a metaverse, Diablo II Resurrected made it live, and the Epic v. Apple trial finally ended in a muddled decision.

And as for Blizzard? Well, things went from bad to worse as multiple other agencies lined up with lawsuits and Activision-Blizzard scurried to settle them.

Read on for the whole recap from September of this past year.

