Ravendawn prepares for Alpha 4 test in the new year

If you like to play your MMORPGs from the perspective of a parachute-less skydiver plummeting to the pixelated earth, then you’ve probably already got Ravendawn on your watch list. This upcoming indie title recently wrapped up its Alpha 3 test and is preparing its successor for the new year.

While the date for Alpha 4 hasn’t been released yet, Ravendawn’s team did post a list of the changes and additions that will come with the new build. Expect to see an increased party size to six, more game art, the ability to craft and sell while mounted, and a whole lot of bug fixes.

Ravendawn’s team is hoping to expand as well. It posted job openings for a website developer and software developer.

#RDMoments In the last moments of Alpha 3, players gathered in the tavern to take this wonderful screenshot! Thanks to the community for all your support and for making the Alpha phases possible and more amazing! We can't wait to have more moments like these in the next Alpha! pic.twitter.com/wSLm9jq4Vn — Ravendawn Online (@ravendawnonline) December 13, 2021