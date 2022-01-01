The Massively OP Podcast in review, 2021 edition

Massively OP Podcast Episode 304: League of MMORPGs (January 12, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Riot's new MMO, RuneScape, Neverwinter, Crowfall, and Path of Exile, with adventures in Warhammer Online, World of Warcraft, Torchlight II, and SWG Legends, plus mailbag topics on losing hype and legal complexity in MMOs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 305: Restoring faith (January 19, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Elite Dangerous' Odyssey delay, LOTRO's latest mishaps, Guild Wars 2 Power, Pirate101 and the KingsIsle sale, and FFXIV's Ishgard restoration, with a Daily Grind blitz and mailbag topics on WoW Shadowlands, seeing how the sausage is made, and lifeskill-centric MMOs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 306: Money makes the MMOs go ’round (January 26, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Pantheon, the KingsIsle and Jagex buyouts, World of Warcraft, Star Trek Online, and Guild Wars 2, with adventures in WoW, LOTRO, and SWG Legends, plus mailbox topics on underwater combat and choosing between MMO subs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 307: Blackwood barges into town (February 2, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood, Fallout 76, Star Trek Online, Magic Legends, the GameStop stock thing, and Amazon Game Studios' mess, with adventures in WoW Classic, LOTRO, SWG Legends, and ESO, plus a mailbag topic on questing vs. grinding.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 308: FFXIV’s endings and beginnings (February 9, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, Skyforge, Blizzard and NCosft financials, Stadia, and PSO2, with adventures in WoW Classic, LOTRO, ESO, SWG Legends, plus mailbag questions on MMO dungeons and juggling MMOs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 309: You can take my loot over my dead body (February 16, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Valheim, Elite Dangerous' slave cult, BlizzConline, Hearthstone, WoW's valor, Neverwinter Nights Arelith, Phantasy Star Online 2, Black Desert, and Shadowbane, with adventures in LOTRO, Elder Scrolls Online, SWG Legends, and Farm Together, with mailbag topics on full-loot open world PvP and brute-forcing unpopular gameplay design.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 310: The BlizzConline afterparty (February 23, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss BlizzConline 2021, World of Warcraft Chains of Domination, WoW Classic Burning Crusade, Diablo 4, Diablo Immortal, Diablo 2 Resurrected, Hearthstone, Overwatch 2, New World, ArcheAge, and LOTRO, with a mailbag topic on WoW's current newbie experience.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 311: The day the MMOs died (March 2, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Anthem Next's demise, Defiance and Gamigo's MMO purge, DDO's big news, Black Desert's free-play, Riot's MMO, and mobile Warcraft, with adventures in LOTRO, City of Heroes, WoW Classic, and Elder Scrolls Online, plus mailbag topics on post subs, Valheim, and MMOs as they used to be.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 312: Written in the stars (March 9, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Elder Scrolls Online Flames of Ambition and Update 29, WoW Classic, Daybreak's Aliens Fireteam, and City of Heroes, with listener mails and recordings on MMOs that are more fun to play than watch, a 2010 time capsule, Blizzard's Mac thing, and out-of-touch pockets of MMO fans.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 313: Hope you saved your game! (March 16, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss the RIFT layoffs, OVH fire, Saga of Lucimia drama, Elder Scrolls Online and Guild Wars 2 patches, LOTRO's roadmap, and Ashes of Creation's delay, with adventures in WoW Classic, ESO, SWG Legends, and City of Heroes, plus mailbag topics on onboarding returning players, crafting MMOs, and Last Oasis.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 314: Blizzard’s a hot mess (March 23, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss LOTRO's Wildwood, Astellia, SWTOR's next big thing, Magic Legends, and the Activision-Blizzard layoffs, with adventures in WoW Classic, Elder Scrolls Online, SWG Legends, and City of Heroes, plus mailbag topics on the hot mess known as Blizzard.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 315: The Wrath Baby strikes back (March 30, 2021) - Justin, Bree, Chris, and Tyler discuss Magic Legends' soft launch, World of Warcraft's price hikes, WoW Burning Crusade's beta, Elite Dangerous' Odyssey alpha, Raph Koster's virtual world manifesto, and Monster Hunter Rise's launch, with mailbag topics on when subs aren't worth it and why MMO currencies are just the worst.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 316: Talkin’ trash with MMO Fallout (April 6, 2021) - Justin, Bree, and MMO Fallout's Connor discuss April fools' day around the MMOverse, FFXIV's patch and PS5 beta, WoW's 9.1, Trove's Switch port, and Elyon's closed beta, with adventures in RuneScape, Wild Terra 2, Magic Legends, WoW Classic, and City of Heroes, plus mailbag topics on starting fresh in WoW Classic and irritating season passes.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 317: Stay awhile and listen (April 13, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss MMO Kickstarters, Path of Exile 2, Global Agenda 2, Dual Universe, and Wizard101, with adventures in WoW Classic, Fallout 76, Diablo 2 Resurrected, and Guild Wars 2, plus mailbag topics on Steam and FOMO, Diablo 3, and No Man's Sky.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 318: Middle-earth no more (April 20, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Amazon's Lord of the Rings MMO's cancelation, LOTRO's Bilbo patch, FFXIV's 5.5, and SWG Legends' Bespin expansion, with adventures in WoW Classic, Guild Wars 2, Albion Online, and Cozy Grove, plus mailbag topics on ugly duckling MMOs, reconciling immersion, and superhero MMOs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 319: A sadness prison for addicts (April 27, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Destiny 2's tmog, Elite Dangerous Odyssey, PSO2's New Genesis, RuneScape and Albion on mobile, and Jeff Kaplan's farewell, with adventures in Guild Wars, City of Heroes, and SWG Legends, plus a mailbag discussion on Blizzard's downfall and future.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 320: Guild Wars 2 shakes and stirs (May 4, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Guild Wars 2, EG7 and Daybreak, Soulworker's sunset, and the patch parade of PlanetSide 2, Wizard101, Fallout 76, SWTOR, and Dungeons and Dragons Online, with adventures in WoW Classic, LOTRO, City of Heroes, and SWG Legends, plus mailbag topics on perpetual content in MMOs and toxic positivity in the genre.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 321: Bespin and Burning Crusade (May 11, 2021) - Justin and Bree SWG Legends Bespin, WoW Classic Burning Crusade's launch date, Blizzard's financials, Elyon's beta, Elder Scrolls Online's Blackwood, Corepunk, and adventures in DDO, plus a mailbag topic on why people leaving MMOs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 322: New World, old problems (May 18, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss New World, FFXIV Endwalker, WoW Classic's backtrack, and City of Heroes streaming, with adventures in WoW, New World, and SWG Legends, plus mailbag topics on guild housing and MMO economies.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 323: Odyssey, Burning Crusade, and LOTRO (May 25, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Elite Dangerous' Odyssey, WoW Classic, Swords of Legends Online, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, Bless Unleashed, Ashes of Creation, and LOTRO, with adventures in WoW Classic and SWG Legends, plus a mailbag entry on the wild GTAO roleplay revival.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 324: All-mail revue (June 1, 2021) - Justin and Bree answer a whole ton of your mailbag questions on WoW retention, MMO disillusionment, MMO oldies, development hurdles, EG7 and Daybreak, MMO world exploration, guild perks, and underwater zones.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 325: The bards sing of Palia (June 8, 2021) - Justin, Carlo, and Bree discuss Elyon, Swords of Legends Online, WoW Classic Burning Crusade, Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood, Aion Classic, Crowfall, Trove, Neverwinter, and Palia, with a mailbag topic on spiritual successors and Guild Wars vs. Guild Wars 2.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 326: Lost Ark is finally found (June 15, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss E3 2021, Book of Travels, Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Diablo II Resurrected, Sea of Thieves, Riders Republic, Transformers Heavy Metal, Albion Online, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, Lost Ark, Aion Classic, and LOTRO, with adventures in Sims 4, WoW Classic, SWG Legends, Crowfall, and Albion, plus a mailbag topic on difficulty walls in MMOs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 327: Ducks all the way down (June 22, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss WoW 9.1, Elder Scrolls Online, LOTRO Classic, RuneScape Mobile, and Black Desert's Corsair, with adventures in Final Fantasy XIV, WoW Classic, Albion Online, and SWG Legends, plus mailbag topics on developer promises and skills we learned in MMOs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 328: SOLO? YOLO! (June 29, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Aion Classic's messy launch, SOLO's launch date, LOTRO's legendary servers, and Anarchy Online's 10th birthday, with adventures in WoW Classic, FFXIV, and Albion Online, plus a mailbag topic on zombie MMOs. (Not real zombies.)

Massively OP Podcast Episode 329: Sith happens (July 6, 2021) - Justin and Eliot discuss Magic Legends and the Cryptic layoffs, SWTOR's Legacy of the Sith, Guild Wars 2's End of Dragons delay, with adventures in FFXIV and WoW Classic, plus a mailbag topic on FFXIV as the potential WoW killer.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 330: Swords of Crows Online (July 13, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss the launches of Crowfall and Swords of Legends Online, Fallout 76, WoW's story mess, and Elite Dangerous, with adventures in Albion Online, LOTRO, SWG Legends, Crowfall, WoW Classic, and FFXIV, plus a quick mailbag topic on Albion crafting.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 331: The transparency episode (July 20, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Crowfall, Chronicles of Elyria, Camelot Unchained, Guild Wars 2, Final Fantasy XIV, Swords of Legends Online, Elyon, Warframe, and Path of Exile, with adventures in FFXIV, WoW Classic, LOTRO, and Albion Online, plus mailbag topics on Crowfall's marketing and its roleplay problem.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 333: Dragon us back to Guild Wars 2 (August 3, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Guild Wars 2's End of Dragons, Pathfinder Online, Crimson Desert, and Week Two of the Blizzard Scandal, with adventures in LOTRO, FFXIV, Albion, Guild Wars 2, and SWG Legends, plus a mailbag topic on boycotts in the MMO space.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 334: New World’s fourth delay (August 10, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Bless Unleashed's PC launch, Blizzard's financials and Brack's departure, New World's latest delay, Dungeon and Dragons Online, the gender and survey, with adventures in Ship of Heroes, LOTRO, FFXIV, Albion, CoH, and SWG Legends, plus mailbag topics on deadly difficulty in LOTRO and why FFXIV has become the landing zone for WoW refugees.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 335: Farewell Astellia (August 17, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Astellia Online, Guild Wars 2, Blizzard, and No Man's Sly, with adventures in LOTRO and FFXIV, plus mailbag topics on Diablo's sudden spotlight and the fate of the Blizzard name.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 336: Bards and battleships (August 24, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss World of Warships, Roblox, World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2, Elyon, and Neverwinter, with adventures in LOTRO, FFXIV, GW2, and SWG Legends, plus mailbag topics on repurposing nostalgia and transplanting MMO systems.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 338: No power in the multiverse can stop Raph Koster (September 14, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Elyon, Lost Ark, New World, Crowfall, LOTRO, and Raph Koster's multiverse, with adventures in Runes of Magic, Fallout 76, and SWG Legends, plus mailbag topics on when leaving an MMO isn't an option and whether WoW is still an MMO.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 339: Kitchen sinks and the Tao of MMOs (September 21, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Guild Wars 2, Funcom, Mortal Online 2, WoW Classic, EverQuest II, Star Trek Online, and Final Fantasy XIV, with adventures in Elder Scrolls Online and SWG Legends, plus mailbag topics on the direction of Guild Wars 2 and WoW and what's going on with LOTRO's dead servers.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 340: New World cometh (September 28, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss New World's launch, Diablo II Resurrected, LOTRO's Gundabad, Warhammer Online's Return of Reckoning, Book of Travels, and Ultima Online, with adventures in Elder Scrolls Online and Guild Wars 2, plus mailbag topics on New World's infrastructure and LOTRO's closed servers.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 341: New World roundtable (October 5, 2021) - Justin, Bree, Andy, and Tyler head up a roundtable podcast on the launch of New World’s, discussing the server mess, first impressions, likes and dislikes, and tips on how to find a good guild.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 342: From New World to Old Camelot (October 12, 2021) - Justin and Chris discuss New World, LOTRO, Guild Wars 2, World of Warcraft, and Dark Age of Camelot, with adventures in Elder Scrolls Online, LOTRO, and New World, plus mailbag topics on polling MMO players, out-of-game MMO promos, and 'managed decline' works for MMOs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 343: Mysterious and spoopy (October 19, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Halloween MMOs, Path of Exile, Star Trek Online, Book of Travels' early access, DDO's freebies, LOTRO's latest patch, and the FFXIV Endwalker media tour, with adventures in Elder Scrolls Online, LOTRO, New World, and Book of Travels, plus a mailbag question on orbital video game enjoyment.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 344: Elyon’s infinite silence (October 26, 2021) - Justin and Colin discuss Elyon's launch, Guild Wars 2's elite specs, Fallen Earth, World of Warcraft 9.1.5, and Legends of Aria, with adventures in Elder Scrolls Online, GW2, and LOTRO, plus mailbag topics on cinematic trailers, MMO hype, and weapons we miss from dead MMOs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 345: The rise of Fallen Earth (November 2, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Fallen Earth Classic, New World's messes, Blizzard's outlook, Magic Legends, Riders Republic, and Pikmin Bloom, with adventures in LOTRO, Elder Scrolls Online, and City of Heroes, plus a mailbag topic on how forum comments affect our opinions of MMOs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 346: Endwalker, ArcheAge, Lost Ark, and New World (November 9, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss FFXIV's Endwalker delay, WoW's financials and player council, ArcheAge's new publisher, Gamigo's new MMORPG, Lost Ark's beta, New World's state, DDO update 51, Elder Scrolls Online's Deadlands, Harry Potter Wizard Unite's sunset, and Crowfall's freemium update, with adventures in LOTRO, Fallen Earth, City of Heroes, and Star Wars Galaxies, plus a mailbag topic on worry about the future of the genre.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 347: Land rush! (November 23, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Activision-Blizzard's ongoing Bobby Kotick situation, ArcheAge's move to Kakao, New World, LOTRO, and SWTOR, with a sponsored segment on Albion Online's Lands Awakened update, plus two voicemails on spears and sidequests in MMORPGs.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 348: To the moon with FFXIV’s Endwalker (November 26, 2021) - Eliot joins Justin to discuss Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, with an overview of the expansion, a look at its new jobs, mysteries we'd like cleared up, and speculation about what's coming next for the MMO.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 349: Make mine Marvel (November 30, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss Daybreak's Marvel MMO, LOTRO's console future, DCUO's expansion, the EverQuest franchise, RIFT's planned update, DDO, Star Citizen, and Elite Dangerous, with adventures in LOTRO, Fallen Earth, Guild Wars 2, and SWG Legends, plus mailbag topics on New World's rookie mistakes and Lost Ark's genderlocking.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 350: The start of Endwalker (December 7, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss FFXIV Endwalker, WoW 9.2, the Dune MMO, New World, Wizard101, Lineage2M, and ArcheAge, with adventures in LOTRO, Elder Scrolls Online, Hearthstone, and Guild Wars 2, plus mailbag topics on the looter shooter fad and MMO quest logging systems.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 351: There are no bad Star Wars jokes in this show (December 14, 2021) - Justin and Bree discuss SWTOR's delay, Lost Ark's launch date, the Nightingale reveal, unionization efforts at Activision-Blizzard, the new Warhammer MMO, and the future of Crowfall, with adventures in LOTRO, SWTOR, Elder Scrolls Online, and SWG Legends, plus a voicemail on SWTOR and a mailbag topic on going big with MMO expansions.

Massively OP Podcast Episode 352: Mailbag diving, part 1 (December 21, 2021) - Justin and Bree deliver part one of a two-part mailbag show, answering listener mail PvE gear decay, racism in MMO storytelling, MMO music, poor MMO support overseas, losing a sense of the world in MMOs, and stereotyped MMO races.