The MOP Up: Warframe gets ready for its ‘best year yet’

High on its recent New War update, Warframe’s year-end letter promised so much more coming in 2022.

“We dedicated our Update 31: The New War to the quest alone given its scope,” the studio posted, “and we dedicate 2022 to what comes next: a year full of doing the right things for Warframe. 2021 was all about clean-up and lead-up to The New War. We did our revisits of Railjack, Arsenals, tied together the Proxima & Ground with Liches & Sisters. But now, we have never felt more energized to work on Warframe, and we owe it to you to make 2022 our best year yet.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Osiris: New Dawn looked back at its journey over 2021 before sharing a few words about 2022: “We’re not done yet! There is still more that we want to do. Yes, we’re still in early access, but this process is not a race for us, it’s about quality and striving towards giving you the best version of this experience we possibly can.”

Arcfall is making a big shift in the future: “Arcfall will be changing the front-end engine used from Unity to Unreal Engine. This gives better performance and allows further development of the combat system, moving to a action based combat system. This change will take some time, during which the current version will still be live on Steam. When the new version of Arcfall goes live, all accounts will be wiped. ”

And Path of Exile showed off some clever and creative player hideouts:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line