Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis focuses on level cap raises and urgent quests, pushes back Summoner class to late 2022

As we make our first steps into the new year, the developers of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis have set their sights forward to new content updates, sharing their plans in both roadmap form and video form.

First, the roadmap, which outlines features scheduled for the first half of the year, including a new urgent quest, a level cap raise, and new side story content in February; a spring event and urgent quest triggers in March; the addition of “super challenging quests” as well as urgent quests for the Retem region and another level cap raise in April; and more photon arts and techniques for May. The month of June will be the game’s largest of this period, as it opens up another new region, the game’s third story chapter, new class skills, and another level cap raise.

Many of these features were previewed in the game’s latest Headline news digest video, which offered looks at special features coming in January and February updates. The video also confirmed during its Q&A segment that the game’s Summoner class had to be pushed back in order for the devs to focus on adding new playable content to the MMO; players can expect the Summoner to arrive in the latter half of this year. The full broadcast is embedded below.