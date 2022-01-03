RF Online developer unveils plans for a ‘battle coin server’ that will reward cryptocurrencies

It has been a significant length of time since we heard any major peeps out of RF Online, though the game itself has been continuing to chug along, primarily with events and sales. However, reporting from MMO Culture offers up some new plans for the sci-fantasy MMORPG. And it’s related to blockchain.

Developer CCR announced plans for a “battle coin server” of RFO, which will run different seasons that will regularly raise the level cap and introduce more missions for players to do. Among the rewards for completing said missions will be cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Etherum, which are provided via airdrop. The server is intended to be a “global” server, though details about when this server is set to arrive or how many countries will be included haven’t been detailed.

