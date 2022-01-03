RF Online developer unveils plans for a ‘battle coin server’ that will reward cryptocurrencies

It has been a significant length of time since we heard any major peeps out of RF Online, though the game itself has been continuing to chug along, primarily with events and sales. However, reporting from MMO Culture offers up some new plans for the sci-fantasy MMORPG. And it’s related to blockchain.
Developer CCR announced plans for a “battle coin server” of RFO, which will run different seasons that will regularly raise the level cap and introduce more missions for players to do. Among the rewards for completing said missions will be cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Etherum, which are provided via airdrop. The server is intended to be a “global” server, though details about when this server is set to arrive or how many countries will be included haven’t been detailed.
Ah, one of the most grindy and P2W MMOs i’ve ever glanced now rewarding make-believe currency in exchange for your hard-earned time and cash?
Oh my god. Hold me back.
“Among the rewards for completing said missions will be cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Etherum, which are provided via airdrop”
another thing blockchain wasn’t needed for – prize rewards
Shit man, I kinda wish I still had my old boxed copy of this just for nostalgia’s sake.
I can’t believe it’s still alive and kicking though, and getting anything new. I can’t say that this crypto server would in any way, shape, or form make me want to return. I wonder if you’ll try to nab some of your computer resources for mining in the process, but I guess trying to attract the crypto crowd to spend some money on your game isn’t a bad idea?