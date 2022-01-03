Valorant’s game director moves to secret project at Riot

The status quo at Riot Games’ Valorant was upended this past weekend when Game Director Joe Ziegler announced that he’s leaving the online shooter to work on an unnamed project at the studio.

“After eight years of working on Valorant, building it from the ground up with a team of dedicated and passionate developers who’ve worked tirelessly to serve you all with the respect and admiration that you deserve, I am giving up the mantle of game director of the Valorant tac-shooter to my good friend, Andy Ho,” he wrote.

Ziegler was coy about what he’s going to be up to in the coming months at Riot Games, though based on his comments, it seems to be something other than the MMO we already know about: “As for me, I’ll be starting something new (*wink, secrets…) in the hopes that we can even scratch the surface of the amazing impact Valorant has already had so far.”