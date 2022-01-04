Diablo III’s Darkening of Tristram retro dungeon is live

It is time. You’ve put it off for far too long, and now the forces of hell are gathering for an all-out assault. The only solution is for you to armor up and take the fight to Diablo himself.

That’s right: Diablo III’s special Darkening of Tristram event is back, baby. The special retro-themed dungeon, which debuted a few years back, takes modern players into a recreation of the first Diablo’s dungeon. Of course, you don’t do this merely for the nostalgia; there are special rewards to be gained from this pixelated delve.

The event will run through the rest of the month and features “unique transmogrification effects, achievements, portraits, pets, and more.”

The Butcher awaits you… 🔪 🥩 The Darkening of Tristram is now live in Diablo III. pic.twitter.com/UVDa5tQruL — Diablo (@Diablo) January 4, 2022