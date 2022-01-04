Diablo III’s Darkening of Tristram retro dungeon is live

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

It is time. You’ve put it off for far too long, and now the forces of hell are gathering for an all-out assault. The only solution is for you to armor up and take the fight to Diablo himself.

That’s right: Diablo III’s special Darkening of Tristram event is back, baby. The special retro-themed dungeon, which debuted a few years back, takes modern players into a recreation of the first Diablo’s dungeon. Of course, you don’t do this merely for the nostalgia; there are special rewards to be gained from this pixelated delve.

The event will run through the rest of the month and features “unique transmogrification effects, achievements, portraits, pets, and more.”

Source: Twitter
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. Last summer, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: