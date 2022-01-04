Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.05 is live today with weekly tomestones and Savage Pandæmonium

The waiting is over and the full endgame process has begun in Final Fantasy XIV. Patch 6.05 is live today, and with it comes the addition of Savage Pandæmonium and the inclusion of Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy, which are capped at 450 earned per week. You know, like the endgame in FFXIV always works. So if you haven’t already finished up the main scenario and gotten into the endgame… well, now it’s moving ahead. This is also how the endgame in FFXIV always works.get ready to start earning those tomestones for real. (Or not, we’re not your parents and we don’t determine your playstyle.) If you’d forgotten, FFXIV took home our award this year for best expansion with Endwalker and tied for MMORPG of the year with New World.
Source: Official Site
Advertisement
I’m still behind that gearing curve with my best 90 at 567 for my DRK as I work on so much stuff; I need to get Reaper to 85+ to get the melee role EW stuff done, as it’s my last role to do. Curious to see how that works out as I was surprised that ShB had a whole extra quest line after getting all those roles done.
We may or may not hit that harder stuff, but unlike most other MMOs I’ve played, I don’t feel that I have to push that hard and can take my time while still not feeling like I’m hamstringing myself. Hoping to hit the 2 non-story 90 dungeons soon though.