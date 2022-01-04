Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.05 is live today with weekly tomestones and Savage Pandæmonium

The waiting is over and the full endgame process has begun in Final Fantasy XIV. Patch 6.05 is live today, and with it comes the addition of Savage Pandæmonium and the inclusion of Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy, which are capped at 450 earned per week. You know, like the endgame in FFXIV always works. So if you haven’t already finished up the main scenario and gotten into the endgame… well, now it’s moving ahead. This is also how the endgame in FFXIV always works.

