Mist Legacy melds the tabletop experience with MMORPGs

If the phrase “pure RPG” brings a flush to your cheek and a flutter to your heart, you may be in the exact mood to enjoy some Mist Legacy. This is a new MMO that takes a somewhat different approach to the genre by presenting the world in a tabletop-like view. Players can move across the world like pieces on a board while exploring various encounters and testing their mettle against foes.

“Mist Legacy gives you a new way to experience the thrills and adventures of an MMORPG,” said studio Virtys. “Handcrafted by a small team of passionate developers, the game features an easy to play top-down world, turn-based combat, and a skill-based progression system.”

The title is currently in early access on Steam and can be played for free. It’s updated fairly regularly, including a recent Chillwind event that includes some winter-themed goodies.