Project Zomboid may be the zombie survival game you’ve needed

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to stop fleeing from the zombie horde and start fighting back, then you may need to pick up a copy of Project Zomboid.

Project Zomboid is an isometric survival sandbox that tosses players into an undead-infested world and challenges them to survive — either alone or together in multiplayer. “You loot, build, craft, fight, farm and fish in a struggle to survive,” studio Indie Stone said. “A hardcore RPG skillset, a vast map, massively customisable sandbox and a cute tutorial raccoon await the unwary. So how will you die? All it takes is a bite..”

The title’s been in active development for over a decade now and recently pushed out Build 41. This patch is a “huge step” for the game with across-the-board improvements, a new city called Louisville, better animations, a revised tutorial, and more gameplay modes.

Project Zomboid is actually pretty active these days and available on Steam and GOG.