Super People is a battle royale shooter featuring super soldiers currently in indefinite CBT

If you’ve somehow not had your fill of battle royale shooters featuring people with unique powers, then you may be intrigued by the premise being offered by Super People, an in-development battle royale title from developer Wonder People and publisher Wonder Games.

“In Super People, take control of a super-soldier, each with their own unique skills and special abilities. Battle it out with other players and survive until you are the last player or squad standing.”

This one arrives to our radar by virtue of the fact that its current closed beta test, which started at the top of December and was scheduled to run until today, has now been extended “until further notice,” meaning that interested players can simply head to the game’s Steam page and press the button to request CBT access.

The game otherwise tries to offer some new bells and whistles to the sub-genre, promising super soldiers with special abilities and ultimate skills they can engage in battle, materials that can be found across the map to craft firearms and gear, and ways for characters to get stronger as the match moves on. If all of that sounds like something you’re curious to try, your opportunity to do so has since been extended indefinitely.



2, source: Steam ( 1 3 ), thanks to Hikari for the tip!