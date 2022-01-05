Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will support Nvidia DLSS features in a February update

If you’re trying to get more visual performance out of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis but think you’ve exhausted all of your options, then you’re going to love an update arriving on Wednesday, February 9th, as the sci-fi MMO will introduce support for Geforce’s DLSS technology on that date.

For those who somehow aren’t familiar, DLSS (short for Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a feature of Geforce RTX GPUs that allows games to run at higher framerates without losing higher-end visual fidelity. The function will be available in the game’s graphics settings after the February update, but players can get a look at a side-by-side comparison of how DLSS features look ahead of time in the video below.

