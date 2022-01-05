PSA: Black Desert Mobile is once again offering rewards for Prime Gaming members

Are you a player of Black Desert Mobile? Do you have an Amazon Prime account that you forgot to unsubscribe to? Then you’ve got some free goodies coming your way thanks to a fifth “season” of Prime Gaming freebies for the mobile MMORPG.

Between now and Monday, March 28th, players of BDO Mobile can rake in chests stuffed with rewards roughly every two weeks. Contents of the chests aren’t outlined, but the names of the chests give a good indicator of what awaits inside each one, including cosmetics, boost items, pets, currencies, and materials.

Players who are interested in getting their goods can follow the links above for instructions on how to redeem their chests. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a Prime subscription to cancel because I also totally forgot to do so.



source: press release